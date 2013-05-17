Jennifer Lopez Fast Facts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring Features Her 'Lucky Color' Green

Jennifer Lopez is one lucky gal, and the proof is in the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her after popping the question. The 52-year-old Marry Me star announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter Friday, and in video posted you can see Lopez fighting back tears as she shows her stunning green ring. Lopez's sister, Lynda, also showed off the ring in an Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss Hours Before Announcing Engagement: Photos

That engagement glow! Ben Affleck and J.Lo held hands and shared a kiss as they viewed a Santa Monica retail space on April 8. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are more in love than ever! The actor, 49, and This Is Me…Then singer, 52, were spotted packing on the PDA just hours before announcing their engagement. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, appeared to be getting a tour of a for-lease retail space in Santa Monica, California when they shared a romantic kiss while also holding hands.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Told Jennifer Garner, Kids About Jennifer Lopez Engagement Before Announcement: He’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Family knew first! Ben Affleck gave ex-wife Jennifer Garner a heads-up before his engagement to Jennifer Lopez made headlines. The Argo director told Garner, both 49, and their three children about his proposal "ahead of time," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018 and share daughters Violet, 16, […]
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Is an 'Ongoing Conversation' Between Them, Source Says

Another anillo from Ben Affleck may be on the way to Jennifer Lopez! A source tells ET that the A-list couple is making plans for their forever. "Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source says. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

What Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Just Buy—and Why?

A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are purchasing a magnificent mansion in Los Angeles with plenty of room for both of their families, according to TMZ. The couple are said to be in escrow for a Bel-Air megamansion and plan to pay approximately $50 million. As of Tuesday, the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
