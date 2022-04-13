Xcel Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call On April 14, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has announced it will release its financial numbers for fourth-quarter and full year 2021 on March 31, 2021. The company has scheduled a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss that financial report as well as provide a corporate update; webcast will also include a question-and-answer segment. Those interested can dial 1-877-407-4018 toll free in the United States while international callers can dial 1-201-689-8471; all callers must use conference ID 13728060 to access the call. To ensure participation, callers should dial in at least 10 minutes early. The company noted that a replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, then entering pin number 13728060. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the company’s IR website.

