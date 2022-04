Old Dominion brought some "time, tequila and therapy" to the 2022 CMT Music Awards with a performance of their latest single, "No Hard Feelings," on Monday (April 11). Taking the stage outdoors at Nashville's Walk of Fame Park, the band dove into the feel-good tune about coming to terms with the end of a relationship. With the picturesque Schermerhorn Symphony Center behind them, lead singer Matthew Ramsey sang the acoustic-driven song while the rest of the band members provided harmony. Ramsey also wielded a hand-held xylophone during the performance. The performance included shots of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the energetic crowd assembled to watch them.

