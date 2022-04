Thirty sections of cobblestones loom ahead across the fields of northern France and into Belgium for the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. Last year on a rescheduled October date, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) survived massive amounts of mud and slippery conditions to win his first Paris-Roubaix. This year, the race returns to its traditional spring calendar slot in April, with flowers bursting in bloom and the skies expected to be clear for Sunday's 257.2km march from Compiègne, France to the velodrome in Roubaix, Belgium.

