Incline Village, NV

IVGID seeks comment on beach, recreation access ordinance

By Staff Report
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will be discussing potential revisions to Ordinance 7 at their in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Ordinance 7 establishes rates, rules, and regulations for recreation passes and punch cards that are issued by the district...

