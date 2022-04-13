ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in Conowingo

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE — Anyone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket at Royal Farms in Conowingo should check that ticket because a $1 million winner was sold at the store, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

While the big prize went to a ticket holder in Minnesota, Maryland, Florida and New Jersey had second tier winners.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31; the Mega Ballwas 17 and the optional Megaplier was x2. Maryland had 11,541 winners in the drawing with 2,043 players adding the Megaplierto tickets.

Seth Elkin, spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said the holder of that ticket needs to make an appointment and bring more than the winning ticket.

“You need two forms of identification — one photo ID and your Social Security card — and the names have to match,” Elkin said. “If there’s ‘Junior’ on one is has to say ‘Junior on the other.”

The winner has the option of whether or not to go public with the win as well.

“This is the second 2nd Tier winner we’ve had this year,” Elkin said. “We had three last year.”

The Royal Farms store at 379 Conowingo Road will get a banner to proclaim it sold the $1 million winner and a $2,500 cash prize. Elkin said seasoned lottery players each have their own theories on how to purchase tickets to increase the odds of winning.

“Some will consider this a lucky store,” he said. “But there’s really no science to it. It’s just a matter of having the right numbers at the right time.”

There are 94 stores in Cecil County that are Maryland Lottery retailers.

UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
