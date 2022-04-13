The 10 Highest Earning Zip Codes in the Shreveport-Bossier Area

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 19 homes sold for $1 million or higher in February 2022 as of information available March 1. The highest number of homes sold in February were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 47 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 25 homes sold. The highest median home price in February was in the 77382 ZIP code, where the median value increased from $423,000 to $595,000 from February 2021 to February 2022.
