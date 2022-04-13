The 10 Highest Earning Zip Codes in the Shreveport-Bossier Area

By now you may have heard of Louisiana's "Unclaimed Property" program. If not, it's a pretty simple concept. As you move from place to place and go from job to job, you sometimes leave money behind. I'm not suggesting that you're bad with money in the very least - but, you may have inadvertently left a deposit or an overpayment (totally a real thing) behind without realizing it. Legally, no one can keep money that rightfully belongs to you. So, officials collect it and keep tabs on it in hopes that you will regain your long lost dollars one day.

