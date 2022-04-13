ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Highest Earning Zip Codes in the Shreveport-Bossier Area

These are the 10 highest-earning zip codes in the Shreveport-Bossier area according to Stacker.com. Stacker.com compiled the list of the ten highest-earning zip codes in the Shreveport-Bossier City area using data from the...

Related
K945

Crowds Will Flock to Huge Plant Sale Coming to Shreveport Bossier

Springtime is here and you might be thinking about getting out in the yard and doing some planting. If that is you, put this date on your calendar. On Saturday April 2, the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Spring Plant Sale from 8am until noon at the Red River Research Center, at 262 Research Road in Bossier City. This is just off of Highway 71 just south of Parkway High School.
SHREVEPORT, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
Community Impact Houston

Median home prices in seven The Woodlands-area ZIP codes increased in February 2022

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 19 homes sold for $1 million or higher in February 2022 as of information available March 1. The highest number of homes sold in February were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 47 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 25 homes sold. The highest median home price in February was in the 77382 ZIP code, where the median value increased from $423,000 to $595,000 from February 2021 to February 2022.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Is One of the Best States in the Country For This Career

The job market is crazy now. Overall, jobs are aplenty, but there's been an uprising against low-paying jobs versus inflation and rising prices of goods. Needless to say, if you have a job that pays better, you're most likely going to have fewer money troubles. Unless you're paying for that new DLC in Call of Duty every month. You really don't need that Rambo skin for your character, do you?
IDAHO STATE
K945

Louisiana Has $900 Million Extra and The Best Way to Pass it Out

By now you may have heard of Louisiana's "Unclaimed Property" program. If not, it's a pretty simple concept. As you move from place to place and go from job to job, you sometimes leave money behind. I'm not suggesting that you're bad with money in the very least - but, you may have inadvertently left a deposit or an overpayment (totally a real thing) behind without realizing it. Legally, no one can keep money that rightfully belongs to you. So, officials collect it and keep tabs on it in hopes that you will regain your long lost dollars one day.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

How Iowa’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Inflation spiking in Ohio and across the Midwest

Residents across the Midwest are paying more for goods and services than they were a year ago, new federal data shows. Driving the news: The national inflation rate has surged to 8.5%, Axios' Matt Phillips writes. That's about the rate seen in Midwestern states, per data from the U.S. Bureau...
OHIO STATE
K945

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Names New Fire Chief

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has made his pick for the next leader of the Shreveport Fire Department. In a release this afternoon, Mayor Perkins announced his selection of Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief Clarence Reese, Jr as the next Fire Chief. Reese is a 20-year veteran of the Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Great Places in Shreveport Area to Take Mom Out to Eat

Mother’s Day is coming up in just a few weeks and it’s time to begin making plans to treat mom to a special meal at her favorite restaurant. Shreveport Bossier has so many great choices for dining out. We narrowed the field of dining options to some of the best spots who will be catering to mom this year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
