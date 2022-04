Longtime Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski signaled the official end of an era when he announced retirement plans following the 2021-22 season. Krzyzewski naturally impacted the lives of many student athletes and others involved in the program during his 42 seasons pacing the sidelines. On Thursday, the longtime Blue Devils coach took the hardwood at Cameron Indoor Stadium to address his team and its supporters one final time. Needless to say, it was an emotional night, as detailed by Steve Wiseman of The News and Observer.

