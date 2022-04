BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study shows an uptick in the harassment of health officials during the initial phase of the pandemic, which prompted some of them to leave their positions or resign. The study, titled Pandemic-related workplace violence and its impact on public health officials, March 2020-January 2021, was conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It identified 1,499 unique reports of harassment across local health departments in the United States between March 2020 to January 2021. The study found that 57% of local public health departments surveyed had been targets of harassment. It shows that 222 public health...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO