JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County Quorum Court, by unanimous vote, will allow county employees to carry their concealed firearms while on the job. The quorum court felt it is essential for each county employee to be able to defend themselves or others when the need arises. As long as the employee has a valid concealed carry permit, they can carry their gun.

NEWTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO