Report: Panthers FA CB Stephon Gilmore has been in contact with Rams

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Stephon Gilmore’s time with the Carolina Panthers is probably over. Now, the hometown boy might be going Hollywood!

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rock Hill, S.C. native has been in contact with the Los Angeles Rams. Yes, the defending Super Bowl champions who already have the likes of Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and another pretty decent cornerback you might’ve heard of named Jalen Ramsey.

Gilmore, who came over to Carolina in a midseason trade with the New England Patriots, played in eight games for the Panthers. That half of a campaign—which resulted in a pair of interceptions and a 77.1 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus—was enough to help the 31-year-old earn his fifth career Pro Bowl nod.

Considering the organization

back on a three-year, $35.18 million deal—with talented youngsters Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. already in the bag—there may not be much room left for another pricey deal in the secondary. And while he may not get the most coin he can out of a pact with the Rams, teaming up with arguably the best corner in the sport to help the champs run it back may be too sweet of a prospect to pass up.

