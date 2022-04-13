ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Famous Athletes Who Tried Acting

By Rebecca Uhle
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RFnB_0f7wMi6e00 Becoming a professional athlete means being at the top of your game and that’s a feat in itself. A select few have taken their performing skills even further, trying their talents on the silver screen.

To compile a list of athletes who have appeared in movies, 24/7 Tempo consulted a section on the subject on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon.

The list includes a number of famous basketball and football players - and one infamous one - though curiously nobody from the world of baseball. Several other major sports are represented however. In some cases, the athletes have portrayed themselves on screen. In others, they’ve had brief blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos.

Some of the sports figures here, however, have seriously pursued their acting careers, like former NBA star Rick Fox and footballers Carl Weathers, Bubba Smith, Alex Karras, and Brian Bosworth.

Some movies featuring sports figures become major hits. Carl Weathers, for instance, was memorable as Apollo Creed, the title character’s main rival (and later friend) in the “Rocky” films. And the iconic basketball player Michael Jordan shone in “Space Jam.” Grossing over $250 million worldwide, it became the most successful basketball film of all time and the tenth-highest-grossing film of 1996. ( These are the 100 top-grossing movies of all time .)

Click here to see 25 athletes who’ve played roles in movies

When you stop to think about it, transitioning from the playing field or court to a soundstage probably isn’t all that difficult, at least for some athletes. They’re used to giving their all in front of large audiences, and at last theoretically know how to take direction. Turning to the movie or TV business is a good way for these often beloved public figures to stay in the public eye. (A number of musicians have tried their hand at acting, too. Here are 25 pop music stars who’ve played dramatic roles in movies .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNcSU_0f7wMi6e00

1. Michael Jordan
> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "Space Jam"

As a former professional basketball player and accomplished businessman Michael Jordan helped popularize the NBA internationally in the 1980s and 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4WCd_0f7wMi6e00

2. Ronda Rousey
> Memorable movie role(s): Kara in "Fast & Furious 7"

Currently signed to the WWE, American wrestler Ronda Rousey performs for its SmackDown brand. She is also a former judoka and mixed martial artist.

ALSO READ: 20 Famous Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSlQm_0f7wMi6e00

3. Terry Bradshaw
> Memorable movie role(s): Al in "Failure to Launch"

The retired NFL football player - quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers - helped lead his team to four Super Bowl victories and was named Super Bowl MVP twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRnqj_0f7wMi6e00

4. Carl Weathers
> Memorable movie role(s): Al Dillon in "Predator;" Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise; Jericho "Action" Jackson in "Action Jackson"

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Carl Weathers has appeared in dozens of feature films and TV episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bqgv_0f7wMi6e00

5. Cam Neely
> Memorable movie role(s): Sea Bass in "Dumb and Dumber;" "Me, Myself & Irene;" and "Dumb and Dumber To"

Nicknamed "Bam-Bam," Cam Neely is a Canadian professional ice hockey player and executive. He played right wing for the Vancouver Canucks and the NHL Boston Bruins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOVL1_0f7wMi6e00

6. John Matuszak
> Memorable movie role(s): Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli in "The Goonies"

John Matuszak was an NFL defensive end, spending most of his career playing for the Oakland Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxlcd_0f7wMi6e00

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
> Memorable movie role(s): Roger Murdock in "Airplane!"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a former NBA basketball player, a center for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in the NBA â€‹â€‹for 20 seasons.

ALSO READ: 25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxJj8_0f7wMi6e00

8. LeBron James
> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "Space Jam: A New Legacy;" himself in "Trainwreck"

Nicknamed "King James," LeBron James is NBA basketball star who's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (in two stints), the Miami Heat, and (currently) the Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Jim Brown
> Memorable movie role(s): Robert T. Jefferson in "The Dirty Dozen;" "Dreems" in "Fingers;" "Fireball" in "The Running Man"

A former fullback for the Cleveland Browns, Jim Brown has had a lengthy post-sports TV and movie career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy3Cv_0f7wMi6e00

10. Bob Uecker
> Memorable movie role(s): Harry Doyle in "Major League"

Nicknamed "Mr. Baseball," Bob Uecker formerly played for the Milwaukee Braves, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves, and since 1971 has been a key radio announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers. Besides movie and TV roles, he is known for his Miller Lite commercials in the '80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dq8LC_0f7wMi6e00

11. Ray Allen
> Memorable movie role(s): Jesus Shuttlesworth in "He Got Game"

Ray Allen played 18 seasons in the NBA, for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKowa_0f7wMi6e00

12. Shaquille O'Neal
> Memorable movie role(s): John Henry Irons ("Steel") in "Steel;" Kazaam in "Kazaam"

Known as one of the greatest NBA players ever, "Shaq" played for six teams in his 19-year career on the court, and is a 15-time NBA All-Star. He's now a TV sports analyst.

ALSO READ: 40 Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUNPI_0f7wMi6e00

13. Lynn-Holly Johnson
> Memorable movie role(s): Alexis "Lexie" Winston in "Ice Castles;" Bibi Dahl in "For Your Eyes Only"

Lynn-Holly Johnson was an American professional figure skater and onetime star of the Ice Capades. She was nominated for a Golden Globe New Star award for her performance in "Ice Castles.".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVXuR_0f7wMi6e00

14. Gheorghe Mureșan
> Memorable movie role(s): My Giant

Romanian-born Gheorghe Mureșan was one of the tallest NBA basketball players ever, as a member of the Washington Bullets/Wizards and the New Jersey Nets. His appearance in "My Giant" was his only film role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spfLm_0f7wMi6e00

15. Brian Bosworth
> Memorable movie role(s): Detective Joe Huff / John Stone in "Stone Cold"

Brian Bosworth, "The Boz," is a retired professional football player (Seattle Seahawks) who has appeared in more than 20 movies and TV shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0if0lI_0f7wMi6e00

16. Rick Fox
> Memorable movie role(s): Chick Deagan in "He Got Game;" Clyde "Sweet Feet" Livingston in "Holes"

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics star Rick Fox has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows - including "Ugly Betty," in which he appeared with his ex-wife, Vanessa Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjmTW_0f7wMi6e00

17. Mike Tyson
> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "The Hangover"

Mike Tyson, known as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has been nicknamed "Iron Mike," "Kid Dynamite," and "The Baddest Man on the Planet."

ALSO READ: Professional Athletes Who Have Played for the Most Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9E6e_0f7wMi6e00

18. Wilt Chamberlain
> Memorable movie role(s): Bombaata in "Conan the Destroyer"

Known as one of the finest basketball players of all time, Wilt Chamberlain played for the legendary Harlem Globetrotters before going on to play NBA ball in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. He died in 1999 at the age of 63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLzQF_0f7wMi6e00

19. Gina Carano
> Memorable movie role(s): Angel Dust in "Deadpool"

Gina Carano is a former American mixed martial artist turned fitness model, actress, and television personality. After appearing in the first two seasons of the Lucasfilm TV series "The Mandalorian," she was banned by the company for Twitter posts mocking the use of masks to combat COVID-19 and echoing GOP claims of a stolen 2016 election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zxOY_0f7wMi6e00

20. Vinnie Jones
> Memorable movie role(s): Big Chris in "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels;" Bullet Tooth Tony in "Snatch"

Englishman Vincent Peter Jones is a former soccer player who played as a defensive midfielder from 1984 to 1999. He is now an actor and television presenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9cL5_0f7wMi6e00

21. Brett Favre
> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "There's Something About Mary"

American Brett Favre is a former NFL player, best-known for his 15 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He had a bit part in "There's Something About Mary."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRihE_0f7wMi6e00

22. Alex Karras
> Memorable movie role(s): Mongo in "Blazing Saddles;" "Squash" Bernstein in "Victor/Victoria"

A longtime defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, Karras made numerous TV and movie appearances; one of his major roles was as a closeted gay bodyguard in "Victor/Victoria." He died in 2012 at the age of 77.

ALSO READ: 20 Famous Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anQ6q_0f7wMi6e00

23. O.J. Simpson
> Memorable movie role(s): Detective Nordberg in all three installments of "The Naked Gun"

Nicknamed "The Juice," O.J. Simpson was a running back with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers before being accused (and acquitted) of the murder of his wife and a friend of hers. He later went to prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, but was released in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJhuU_0f7wMi6e00

24. Lawrence Taylor
> Memorable movie role(s): Luther "Shark" Lavay in "Any Given Sunday"

Lawrence Taylor, or "L.T.," was a New York Giants outside linebacker known widely as the greatest defensive player of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ok3kN_0f7wMi6e00

25. Bubba Smith
> Memorable movie role(s): Cadet Moses Hightower in the "Police Academy" franchise

Bubba Smith was a defensive end for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders, and the Houston Oilers (1975â€“1976).

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Agrees With Shaquille O’Neal’s Comments That ‘Nobody Was Ever Scared’ Of LeBron James: “Exactly. Everybody Was Scared Of Jordan … Nobody Of Nice-Guy, Can’t Close LeBron.”

LeBron James is 37-year-olds and currently the most decorated active player in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has everything an athlete could dream of achieving in the NBA. He has the championships, MVP awards, Finals MVPs, All-Star appearances, and more. But if there is one thing that James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brian Bosworth
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Bob Uecker
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
John Matuszak
Person
Alex Karras
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Nets#Nba#Nhl#Tempo
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA 7-footer makes his debut as pro wrestler

Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, The Big Show … Satnam Singh?. Singh, the one-time draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, debuted as a pro wrestler this week for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). The 7-foot-2 Singh had a grand entrance during the latest episode of “Dynamite” and knocked the stuffing out of Samoa Joe. Take a look.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
The Spun

NBC Decides On Michele Tafoya Replacement: Fans React

NBC Sports need a new sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football to replace Michele Tafoya. And it appears they’ve zeroed in on their top candidate. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, veteran NFL reporter Melissa Stark will be taking over the role. Stark has spent the last few years working at NFL Network but has worked for NBC in the past.
NFL
The Spun

Report Reveals How Long Robert Kraft Wants Bill Belichick To Coach

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t looking to find a new head coach anytime soon. On Saturday, longtime Pats leader Bill Belichick turns 70 years old. With that in mind, NBC Sports ProFootballTalk insider Mike Florio recalled something Kraft told him at NFL league meetings several years ago.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy