Famous Athletes Who Tried Acting

Becoming a professional athlete means being at the top of your game and that’s a feat in itself. A select few have taken their performing skills even further, trying their talents on the silver screen.

To compile a list of athletes who have appeared in movies, 24/7 Tempo consulted a section on the subject on IMDb , an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon.

The list includes a number of famous basketball and football players - and one infamous one - though curiously nobody from the world of baseball. Several other major sports are represented however. In some cases, the athletes have portrayed themselves on screen. In others, they’ve had brief blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos.

Some of the sports figures here, however, have seriously pursued their acting careers, like former NBA star Rick Fox and footballers Carl Weathers, Bubba Smith, Alex Karras, and Brian Bosworth.

Some movies featuring sports figures become major hits. Carl Weathers, for instance, was memorable as Apollo Creed, the title character’s main rival (and later friend) in the “Rocky” films. And the iconic basketball player Michael Jordan shone in “Space Jam.” Grossing over $250 million worldwide, it became the most successful basketball film of all time and the tenth-highest-grossing film of 1996. ( These are the 100 top-grossing movies of all time .)

Click here to see 25 athletes who’ve played roles in movies

When you stop to think about it, transitioning from the playing field or court to a soundstage probably isn’t all that difficult, at least for some athletes. They’re used to giving their all in front of large audiences, and at last theoretically know how to take direction. Turning to the movie or TV business is a good way for these often beloved public figures to stay in the public eye. (A number of musicians have tried their hand at acting, too. Here are 25 pop music stars who’ve played dramatic roles in movies .)

1. Michael Jordan

> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "Space Jam"

As a former professional basketball player and accomplished businessman Michael Jordan helped popularize the NBA internationally in the 1980s and 1990s.

2. Ronda Rousey

> Memorable movie role(s): Kara in "Fast & Furious 7"

Currently signed to the WWE, American wrestler Ronda Rousey performs for its SmackDown brand. She is also a former judoka and mixed martial artist.

ALSO READ: 20 Famous Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

3. Terry Bradshaw

> Memorable movie role(s): Al in "Failure to Launch"

The retired NFL football player - quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers - helped lead his team to four Super Bowl victories and was named Super Bowl MVP twice.

4. Carl Weathers

> Memorable movie role(s): Al Dillon in "Predator;" Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise; Jericho "Action" Jackson in "Action Jackson"

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Carl Weathers has appeared in dozens of feature films and TV episodes.

5. Cam Neely

> Memorable movie role(s): Sea Bass in "Dumb and Dumber;" "Me, Myself & Irene;" and "Dumb and Dumber To"

Nicknamed "Bam-Bam," Cam Neely is a Canadian professional ice hockey player and executive. He played right wing for the Vancouver Canucks and the NHL Boston Bruins.

6. John Matuszak

> Memorable movie role(s): Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli in "The Goonies"

John Matuszak was an NFL defensive end, spending most of his career playing for the Oakland Raiders.

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

> Memorable movie role(s): Roger Murdock in "Airplane!"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a former NBA basketball player, a center for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in the NBA â€‹â€‹for 20 seasons.

ALSO READ: 25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

8. LeBron James

> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "Space Jam: A New Legacy;" himself in "Trainwreck"

Nicknamed "King James," LeBron James is NBA basketball star who's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (in two stints), the Miami Heat, and (currently) the Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Jim Brown

> Memorable movie role(s): Robert T. Jefferson in "The Dirty Dozen;" "Dreems" in "Fingers;" "Fireball" in "The Running Man"

A former fullback for the Cleveland Browns, Jim Brown has had a lengthy post-sports TV and movie career.

10. Bob Uecker

> Memorable movie role(s): Harry Doyle in "Major League"

Nicknamed "Mr. Baseball," Bob Uecker formerly played for the Milwaukee Braves, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves, and since 1971 has been a key radio announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers. Besides movie and TV roles, he is known for his Miller Lite commercials in the '80s.

11. Ray Allen

> Memorable movie role(s): Jesus Shuttlesworth in "He Got Game"

Ray Allen played 18 seasons in the NBA, for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat.

12. Shaquille O'Neal

> Memorable movie role(s): John Henry Irons ("Steel") in "Steel;" Kazaam in "Kazaam"

Known as one of the greatest NBA players ever, "Shaq" played for six teams in his 19-year career on the court, and is a 15-time NBA All-Star. He's now a TV sports analyst.

ALSO READ: 40 Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century

13. Lynn-Holly Johnson

> Memorable movie role(s): Alexis "Lexie" Winston in "Ice Castles;" Bibi Dahl in "For Your Eyes Only"

Lynn-Holly Johnson was an American professional figure skater and onetime star of the Ice Capades. She was nominated for a Golden Globe New Star award for her performance in "Ice Castles.".

14. Gheorghe Mureșan

> Memorable movie role(s): My Giant

Romanian-born Gheorghe Mureșan was one of the tallest NBA basketball players ever, as a member of the Washington Bullets/Wizards and the New Jersey Nets. His appearance in "My Giant" was his only film role.

15. Brian Bosworth

> Memorable movie role(s): Detective Joe Huff / John Stone in "Stone Cold"

Brian Bosworth, "The Boz," is a retired professional football player (Seattle Seahawks) who has appeared in more than 20 movies and TV shows.

16. Rick Fox

> Memorable movie role(s): Chick Deagan in "He Got Game;" Clyde "Sweet Feet" Livingston in "Holes"

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics star Rick Fox has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows - including "Ugly Betty," in which he appeared with his ex-wife, Vanessa Williams.

17. Mike Tyson

> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "The Hangover"

Mike Tyson, known as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has been nicknamed "Iron Mike," "Kid Dynamite," and "The Baddest Man on the Planet."

ALSO READ: Professional Athletes Who Have Played for the Most Teams

18. Wilt Chamberlain

> Memorable movie role(s): Bombaata in "Conan the Destroyer"

Known as one of the finest basketball players of all time, Wilt Chamberlain played for the legendary Harlem Globetrotters before going on to play NBA ball in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. He died in 1999 at the age of 63.

19. Gina Carano

> Memorable movie role(s): Angel Dust in "Deadpool"

Gina Carano is a former American mixed martial artist turned fitness model, actress, and television personality. After appearing in the first two seasons of the Lucasfilm TV series "The Mandalorian," she was banned by the company for Twitter posts mocking the use of masks to combat COVID-19 and echoing GOP claims of a stolen 2016 election.

20. Vinnie Jones

> Memorable movie role(s): Big Chris in "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels;" Bullet Tooth Tony in "Snatch"

Englishman Vincent Peter Jones is a former soccer player who played as a defensive midfielder from 1984 to 1999. He is now an actor and television presenter.

21. Brett Favre

> Memorable movie role(s): Himself in "There's Something About Mary"

American Brett Favre is a former NFL player, best-known for his 15 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He had a bit part in "There's Something About Mary."

22. Alex Karras

> Memorable movie role(s): Mongo in "Blazing Saddles;" "Squash" Bernstein in "Victor/Victoria"

A longtime defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, Karras made numerous TV and movie appearances; one of his major roles was as a closeted gay bodyguard in "Victor/Victoria." He died in 2012 at the age of 77.

ALSO READ: 20 Famous Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

23. O.J. Simpson

> Memorable movie role(s): Detective Nordberg in all three installments of "The Naked Gun"

Nicknamed "The Juice," O.J. Simpson was a running back with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers before being accused (and acquitted) of the murder of his wife and a friend of hers. He later went to prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, but was released in 2017.

24. Lawrence Taylor

> Memorable movie role(s): Luther "Shark" Lavay in "Any Given Sunday"

Lawrence Taylor, or "L.T.," was a New York Giants outside linebacker known widely as the greatest defensive player of all time.

25. Bubba Smith

> Memorable movie role(s): Cadet Moses Hightower in the "Police Academy" franchise

Bubba Smith was a defensive end for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders, and the Houston Oilers (1975â€“1976).

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .