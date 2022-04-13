Commodity Data Firm Kpler Gets $220 Million in Private Equity Funding

Singaporean firm Coda Payments Pte is nearing a deal to raise funds at about a $2.5 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The online payment processing company is poised to announce a fresh fundraising deal to fuel growth plans as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The round was led by venture capital firm Insight Partners, while Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte is among those who also invested, the people said.

