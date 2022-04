Junior dos Santos doesn’t think Tyson Fury would do well in MMA. Fury is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and is set to face Dillian Whyte on April 23 in a very intriguing matchup. He has said this will be his retirement fight but he has hinted about doing special fights or even an MMA fight, but former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos doesn’t think that would go well for him.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO