New Balance Opens State-Of-The-Art Sports Facility At Boston Landing

By Levan Reid
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – New Balance is opening a world class multi-sport facility at Boston Landing in Brighton Wednesday. It’s a state-of-the-art, 500,000 square foot campus.

Professional and local athletes will train in this new facility, which includes an indoor track, all year round.

There’s also a research lab, which is outfitted with high-tech machines and a hyperbaric chamber. For New Balance chairman Jim Davis this is a dream come true.

“When New Balance’s headquarters relocated to this space, realizing the potential for what this land was, it was always something in the back of Jim’s mind, that he wanted it to be a building that was going to be one of the fastest tracks in the world, a building that was usable for athletes and participants of all levels, not just elite athletes, but youth athletes,” Kim Good of New Balance’s development group told WBZ-TV.

In addition to track and field, the space can host soccer, field hockey, basketball and volleyball games. It can also host concerts.

