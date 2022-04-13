Former Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
2 days ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A former public school teacher in Massachusetts has been charged with sexually assaulting a student multiple times starting when she was 12 years old in 2016. Larry Chen, 36, of Newton, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brookline District Court to 54 charges including...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility's staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office. Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery.
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Morristown on Tuesday. A person of interest has been detained pending further investigation, police said. A passerby called 911 around 10:20 a.m. to...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at a Rapid City hotel last month. Nineteen-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19 and died from his injuries April 3. Rapid City police responded to a report of gunfire in one of the rooms at the hotel and found an injured Pourier.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Genetic material will be needed to positively identify the six people killed during an 80-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall last month, authorities said. Dr. David Moylan III, the Schuylkill County coroner, told The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald on Friday that “we need...
Comments / 0