Brooklyn, NY

'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manhunt is under way Wednesday for a person who opened fire in...

www.msnbc.com

PIX11

Woman stabbed in the neck in Manhattan, seriously injured: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — One woman stabbed another in the neck Thursday afternoon, police said. The 28-year-old victim was stabbed by another woman near Madison Avenue and East 109th Street. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she’s described as being in “serious condition.” She is expected to survive. Police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

'Emotionally disturbed' man, 27, punches nine-year-old girl in the head in New York: Assailant was caught by Plaza Hotel doorman, 60, who witnessed attack

A young girl who was on a trip to New York City with her mother was punched in the head by an 'emotionally disturbed' man on Monday in Midtown Manhattan. Yelena Contreras Molerio, 36, from Miami, was walking on the street with her nine-year-old daughter close to Central Park, when she was sucker-punched on the left side of her head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a downtown apartment late Friday evening. According to police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. on the report of a shooting inside an apartment. Officers soon located a 10-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement on Twitter Saturday morning. “The news of this morning is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MSNBC

Subway shooting makes GOP's stances on ATF and 'ghost guns' look worse

Futility and fury. That’s what I experienced in the 24-hour period starting Monday morning. It began with President Joe Biden's attempt to do something — anything — to counter gun violence and ended with a gunman in a Brooklyn, New York, subway firing 33 rounds, hitting 10 people, with another 13 injured.
BROOKLYN, NY

