Meet the ‘Hip-Hop Cowboy’ Opening for Snoop Dogg in Sioux Falls

BOSTON (CBS) – “Freestyle Love Supreme,” the hip-hop musical phenomenon, is coming to the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston. The show, founded by Hamilton writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, started during rehearsal breaks for Miranda’s first Broadway musical “In The Heights.” It’s since traveled the world and had its own Broadway debut. Two members of the company are from New England. Andrew Bancroft grew up in Maine and Chris Sullivan is a Foxboro native. They told WBZ-TV the show is always different and changing. The audience suggests ideas and the cast takes it from there, improvising everything. All of the words and stories are created on the spot. The show also host guests, so a Boston legend or two may show up on stage. Freestyle Love Supreme opens on March 18th at the Emerson Colonial and runs through April 2nd. For more information, click here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO