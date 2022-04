President Joe Biden has a federal solution to lowering the price of gas, but it’s not a serious one. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue a national waiver to lift some restrictions on the use of E15 fuel. The waiver will last from June 1 to Sept. 15. It’s a cronyist measure that will increase the cost of living in other ways. E15 fuel is a blend that includes 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. The latter is a biofuel made from produce, mostly corn, and soybeans.

