STATE AUDITOR SAND VISITS OSKALOOSA

As spring practices roll on in Iowa City, the Hawkeye coaching staff continues to target talented playmakers across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. Christian Bentancur earned an offer from Iowa on Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 240 pound tight end is from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill. Bentancur recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Marian Central Catholic High School. According to 247Sports, Bentancur is the nation’s No. 235 player in the 2024 class, the No. 14 tight end and the fifth-best player from the state of Illinois. The offer from the Hawkeyes represents...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO