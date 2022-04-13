ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Bed and Breakfast prepares to launch the English Tea Club

By Luci Weldon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday marked a new milestone for The Ivy: An English Bed and Breakfast in downtown Warrenton as a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the upcoming launch of the English Tea Club on Easter Sunday. Mike and Karen Kelley have operated The Ivy since August 2019, extending Warren County hospitality with an...

