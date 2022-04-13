ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US futures slip as investors weigh profit reports, inflation

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L41tD_0f7vvmfu00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are opening higher and bond yields are falling, Tuesday, April 12, as investors cling to strands of hope in mostly discouraging report on inflation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. futures slipped with investors getting more information about the impact of inflation and the pandemic on the health of companies as quarterly earnings reports arrive.

Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia. U.S. futures dipped, and oil prices rose.

France's CAC 40 inched up 0.6% in trading to 6,499.1, while Germany' DAX lost 0.8% to 14,012.6. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.02% to 7,577.8. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.26% at 34,220.36. S&P 500 futures fell 0.34% to 4,397.45.

Shares fell in Shanghai after the Chinese government reported that exports rose nearly 16% in March from a year earlier while imports were flat.

The easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai was another encouraging factor. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week.

“The good news is that China will begin to come out of lockdowns at some point, and there will be an injection of stimulus of some form by the authorities to reboot communities and the economy. The light at the end of the tunnel is reasonably bright for China," Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a commentary, adding, “Do not expect a return to rampant growth, however.”

New Zealand’s share benchmark edged 0.1% lower after the central bank lifted its key interest rate to 1.5%, a sharp increase from the previous 1%, as it tries to tame inflation running at nearly 6%. The increase followed three earlier increases of 0.25%.

The Reserve Bank committee said it’s trying to quickly get back to a more neutral setting after it cut rates to near zero when the coronavirus pandemic hit. It said inflation pressures have been worsened by supply disruptions and the war in Ukraine.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9% to 26,843.49. Australia's S&P/AS 200 added 0.3% to 7,479.00. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.9% to 2,716.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 21,374.37, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.8% to 3,186.82.

In Tokyo trading, shares of Shionogi dropped 11% after the Japanese pharmaceutical company reported that animal tests for its experimental oral drug to treat COVID-19 showed it may be a risk for fetal development. Japanese media reported the drug won't be prescribed to pregnant people or those who may be pregnant.

Investors have been weighing the inflation data in the U.S. for March, although overall it remained at its highest level in 40 years. Some analysts urged caution.

“”The fact remains that pricing pressures are still elevated at their highest level in 40 years and the near-term outlook for an aggressive tightening of policies to cool demand stays unaltered," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $1.26 to $101.86 a barrel. It climbed 6.7% to settle at $100.60 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.47 to $106.14.

The worry is the U.S. Federal Reserve may be so aggressive about hiking interest rates that it forces the economy into a recession. Higher interest rates can discourage all kinds of investments.

More swings may be in store for stocks as companies prepare to report their earnings for the first three months of the year. Delta Air Lines posted a loss but bookings for the summer are surging. JPMorgan Chase wrote off its Russian assets, pushing its quarterly profit down 42%.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 125.85 Japanese yen from 125.37 yen. The euro cost $1.0829, up from $1.0827.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Fall; Investors Eye Musk's Offer for Twitter

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader James Conti works on the floor, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest economic data and corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about inflation and rising interest rates. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Earnings Reports#Dow Futures#Ap#Cac 40#Chinese#Acy Securities
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly rise on interest rate, inflation hopes

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in mainland China. Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. That kind of development is a big plus for the region’s major drive of growth.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold hits 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal

Gold prices hit a one-month high on Wednesday as rising consumer prices boosted its appeal as an inflation hedge, with investors seeming to look past an impending interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,978.21 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET, after touching its highest...
BUSINESS
Salon

Right-wing switchback: "National conservatives" dump Putin, want to claim Ukraine

From the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic have been placed in an uneasy position. For more than two decades, right-wing activists and politicians have praised Russia as the unlikely wellspring of renewed traditionalism, as Vladimir Putin intertwined church and state in an effort to bolster Russian nationalism and, more quietly, his aspirations to reconstruct the Soviet empire.
POLITICS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on Ukraine jitters after Fed-driven rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.18%, Nasdaq 0.25%. March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as Russia tempered expectations around peace talks with Ukraine after a Federal Reserve interest rate hike fueled a Wall Street rally a day earlier.
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy