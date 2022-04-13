ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Meet the ‘Hip-Hop Cowboy’ Opening for Snoop Dogg in Sioux Falls

By Bert Remien
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every show needs an amazing opener. We had the recent opportunity to meet the performer that is set to open the '4-20 Tour' here in Sioux Falls, leading off for Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel. Justin Champagne of Louisiana is an up-and-coming country rap artist that has made quite...

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Snoop Dogg kind to Kelly Clarkson on first meeting

Kelly Clarkson “freaked out” when she first met Snoop Dogg. The pair are teaming up to host ‘American Song Contest’ but the two stars first crossed paths at an awards show shortly after the ‘Breakaway’ singer won the first series of ‘American Idol’ in 2002, and she was blown away by how “kind” the rapper was to her because she hadn’t had the same experience with everyone.
MUSIC
KELOLAND TV

Spilling the tea: Snoop Dogg ticket winner

Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson shared their thoughts on what the 2022 spring fashion trends are. Ashley also shares pictures that one of our viewers, Connie, sent in from her visit to the Great Plains Zoo after seeing a segment on KELOLAND Living. We also the winner selected to attend...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Complex

Waka Flocka Addresses Video of Him Saying ‘I Need Some Chocolate on Stage’ Amid Group of Dancing Women

Waka Flocka has addressed the attention being placed on a recent twerking-centered stage moment during which he told an audience “I need some chocolate on stage.”. The footage in question, seen below, shows Waka standing on a stage’s DJ booth, mic in hand, as an assortment of fans dance around him. The brief clip comes to an end almost immediately after Waka’s remark, which was met with cheers from members of the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Names Moneybagg Yo As Trap Music Museum's 2021 Trapper Of The Year

Undeniably, it is Moneybagg Yo's time to shine as the Memphis rapper has continued to climb the charts. With each new release, Moneybagg reaches a new milestone in his career, and quickly, he has become one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. His albums have taken over No. 1 positions and his singles have been the subject of viral social media challenges, so it makes sense that T.I. and the Trap Musc Museum would honor the A Gangsta's Pain hitmaker.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Drops Brooding Video For New Single 'Holy'

NBA YoungBoy has been on a tear with new music. The Baton Rouge rapper just dropped off his new single “I Got The Bag” on Tuesday (March 15), and his Better Than You collab with DaBaby cracked the Billboard Top 10 this week. Lil Nas X also confirmed on Wednesday (March 16) that YoungBoy and him have a song on the way, all while the rapper’s last solo effort Colors isn’t even three months old yet.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Premiere: Watch Rising Georgia Rapper Kali’s Stylish “Standards” Video

Atlanta rapper Kali dropped her promising EP Toxic Chocolate last month, and now she’s delivered a stylish video for one its standout tracks, “Standards.”. The Terrius Mykel-directed visual, premiering above, sees the rapper joined by friends as she lays out what she’s hoping to find in a man. It culminates with Kali confronting her lover before letting loose for a night out.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Jim Jones Drops “We Set the Trends” Remix f/ Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Migos

Jim Jones has added more star power to his “We Set the Trends” track. Nearly four months after delivering the original version, the East Coast legend came through with the song’s official remix, featuring Migos, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and fellow Dipset member Julez Santana. Jones announced the remix back in January, fresh off the release of his and DJ Drama’s joint project Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
papermag.com

Doggface, Snoop Dogg Tease 420 Song

Vibes have never been better. The internet's favorite skater, Doggface, is combining forces with the world's most famous stoner, Snoop Dogg, for a special 420 collab. Announced today, the two are releasing a song alongside War on Klypso’s “Low Rider,” and teased the music video on social media.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
Hot 104.7

Will Every Sioux Falls City Pool Be Open Right Away This Summer?

What's it take to ensure every Sioux Falls city pool will be open for business right away on opening day this summer? Evidently a bump in pay. A couple of years ago, the pandemic forced the closure of every Sioux Falls city pool. The following year in 2021, two city pools never opened up due to the city's inability to find enough staff to work. This year, you'll be able to dive on into all eight Sioux Falls city pools from day one, because both the water and the wages are fine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy
Indianapolis Recorder

Hip hop meets classical music

When I first heard about “The Resurrection Mixtape,” the first performance of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Uncharted Series, I was excited. Conductor Steve Hackman fuses classical music and hip hop using Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony” with music by Biggie and Tupac. Hip hop has come a long way, baby!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Hip-Hop Musical ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Opening At Emerson Colonial Theater In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – “Freestyle Love Supreme,” the hip-hop musical phenomenon, is coming to the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston. The show, founded by Hamilton writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, started during rehearsal breaks for Miranda’s first Broadway musical “In The Heights.” It’s since traveled the world and had its own Broadway debut. Two members of the company are from New England. Andrew Bancroft grew up in Maine and Chris Sullivan is a Foxboro native. They told WBZ-TV the show is always different and changing. The audience suggests ideas and the cast takes it from there, improvising everything. All of the words and stories are created on the spot. The show also host guests, so a Boston legend or two may show up on stage. Freestyle Love Supreme opens on March 18th at the Emerson Colonial and runs through April 2nd. For more information, click here.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mix 97-3

Delicious: My Top 5 Favorite South Dakota-Made Foods

As I was slicing a piece of cheese off my block of Dimock Dairy Colby cheese and boiling a ring of Bluebird Locker German sausage on the stove, I started thinking, "What foods is South Dakota known for?'. Then I realized the state is known for some of my favorite...
TV SHOWS
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
772
Followers
6K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy