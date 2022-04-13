ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Vocal Pittie Makes A Different Sound For Every Place He Goes | The Dodo Pittie Nation

 2 days ago

Very vocal pittie has a different sound for...

Henry County Daily Herald

Pittie Does The Sweetest Thing When His Baby Sister Cries | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Pittie’s eyes get so big the first time he meets his teeny baby sister — now he does the sweetest thing when she cries 💞. Keep up with Nova on TikTok: https://thedo.do/kaylathefilipina. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

A man out for a walk with his dog got some assistance from a total stranger after his dog decided it was too tired. The Good Samaritan wheeled over a wagon so the dog could ride home in style! Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.April 14, 2022.
PETS
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS

