Professor Jeff Brauer quoted in Washington Examiner article

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
With the news of his hospitalization, people are hoping Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will retire. “So Clarence Thomas is in the hospital,” one Twitter user wrote on Sunday, March 20. “While I wish him the best, I hope he uses this time to realize that he should retire.”
Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election-related cases during a Sunday TV interview, days after a damning report revealed his wife's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results. 'The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable. You have the wife of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud.
WASHINGTON — The late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the current Congress, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall on Tuesday. Young, 88, died March 18 while traveling home to Alaska. A cause of death was not provided by his office. House Speaker...
The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
Politico came under fire Monday after the outlet published content alleging that Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, would become the first black justice in the history of the Supreme Court.
Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
What Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh true outrage. April 3 letter, "Portman, Brown should apologize for self-serving goons on behalf of Ohio," I believe John Schmieding must live in a bubble. Letters: Self-serving 'goons' going after Ketanji Brown Jackson. Move the primary already. If he believes the questions to Ketanji...
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, "repeatedly pressed" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent texts, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post. The 29 texts...
Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday. Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.
