Kay Cox Speck

ROGERSVILLE - Arthur Harold Davenport, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence. Arthur will lie in state from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. The family requests everyone in attendance to follow social distancing and wear masks. Pallbearers will be Scott Davenport, Lynn Davenport, Trevor Ferrell, Brodie Jarnigan, Ethan Dyer, Troy Marcum, Wesley Rodeffer and Tim Ferrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holston Electric Cooperative Lineman and other Staff of Holston Electric Cooperative. Memorials contributions may be given to St. Jude's P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO