Morristown, TN

Kay Cox Speck

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN - Wanda Kay Cox Speck, 76, of Morristown, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown after a lengthy illness. She lived the majority of her life in Kingsport and was a graduate of Holston High School. Kay dedicated...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Mary Brown Dalton

I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. -Romans 8:18. The world is a much sadder place with the passage of Mary Brown Dalton, 71, of Kingsport, who peacefully joined her beloved David in the arms of God in her eternal home on Monday, April 11, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ray Susong

KINGSPORT – Ray Susong, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Carter Jones (Casey)

KNOXVILLE - Kenneth Carter Jones (Casey), 91, a fifty-five-year resident of Knoxville, died on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at his son's home in Alameda CA. He was born in Eidson, Tennessee on October 25th, 1930, to Samuel Patton Jones and Mandy Elizabeth Carter Jones. He grew up in Punkin Valley. He joined the Air Force at age 17, serving four years during the Korean war, where he earned his GED. On discharge, he returned to Kingsport and worked for the Kingsport Press. He married Margaret Vaughn on March 7th, 1953. They relocated to Knoxville in 1965 and Kenneth worked at Capper's until retirement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kathy Jean Wade

APPALACHIA, VA - Kathy Jean Wade, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm – 5:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, to celebrate Kathy’s life.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Evergreen branching out with next generation

When Auke Valk immigrated to Tennessee from Holland in the 1950s, it was as a hand-picked employee for a Kingsport businessman who sought success in the tulip and cut flower business. There are stories told by longtime residents of the early days who say he could be seen walking down...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roy Buford Starnes

KINGSPORT - Roy Buford Starnes, 84, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 11, 2022, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher and Pastor Brian McClellan officiating. Music will be provided by Rick Harris.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Bryan Seaver

Carl Bryan Seaver, age 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after an extended illness. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Preacher Mike Stout and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kirby Keith Hearl

EAST STONE GAP, VA - Kirby Keith Hearl, 65, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 14, 2022. He was a world traveler. He had spent the last 40 years as a resident of East Stone Gap. Kirby was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church.
EAST STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Kenny Tipton

GATE CITY, VA – Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1943 in Gate City, VA, a son of the late Charlie and Nell (Spivey) Tipton. Kenny had worked at Hillard Sheet and Metal and Holston Defense. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard Bridge Specialist.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Bentley

Wanda Bentley passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Services will be private. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bentley family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Bennett

Tammy Bennett passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bennett family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Michael Bledsoe

Michael Bledsoe passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Arthur Harold Davenport

ROGERSVILLE - Arthur Harold Davenport, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence. Arthur will lie in state from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. The family requests everyone in attendance to follow social distancing and wear masks. Pallbearers will be Scott Davenport, Lynn Davenport, Trevor Ferrell, Brodie Jarnigan, Ethan Dyer, Troy Marcum, Wesley Rodeffer and Tim Ferrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holston Electric Cooperative Lineman and other Staff of Holston Electric Cooperative. Memorials contributions may be given to St. Jude's P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
KMZU

Irene Kay Culter

Irene Kay Culter – age 69 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22nd, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery in Stanberry, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
Kingsport Times-News

John M. "Tonk" McBrayer

ROGERSVILLE - John M. "Tonk" McBrayer, age 97, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Luther Dale Jones

CHURCH HILL – Luther Dale Jones, 65, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A visitation will be held at from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Morning Star Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WTAP

Obituary: Peyton, Linda Kay

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Kay Peyton, 58, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peyton family.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Claude Daniel Hall, "Danny"

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Claude Daniel Hall, "Danny" passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date, by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gregory Slusher

Gregory Slusher passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. To honor Gregory's wishes there will be no services. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Slusher family.
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald W. Bishop

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop ,78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

