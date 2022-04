This winter seems to be hanging on tight with no signs of letting go. I can't be the only one who has thought that this winter seems longer than the average winter, right?. I reached out to WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz to see if this winter was longer than usual or if it was just in my head. He told me that this winter actually wasn't longer than usual, as our average last snowfall is the end of April.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO