The 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 represents "a new level for the brand." So said Andrew Tokley, senior manager of vehicle engineering, the morning journalists gathered in advance of being turned loose upon the unsuspecting denizens of Sardinia, Italy, in the storied brand's new 697-hp SUV. We were crammed around two video monitors as Andrew and Aston CEO Tobias Moers explained what it took to transform the "regular" 550-hp DBX into the veritable monster that some of us had traveled more than 24 hours to drive. But thoughts drifted back to the previous evening's dinner at the fantastic Hotel Cala di Volpe, where I happened to be seated across from Tokley, who introduced himself as Andy. I asked Andy how much of the DBX707 can be traced to the fact that Moers is now running the Aston show. Andy smiled and nodded.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO