Roman Abramovich Has $7 Billion of Assets Frozen in Tax Haven Jersey

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...

ARTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO