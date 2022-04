Follow live reaction as West Ham advanced to their first European semi-final in 46 years thanks to a stunning 3-0 win in Lyon in the Europa League. With the tie in the balance following last week’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium, West Ham had to withstand early Lyon pressure before Craig Dawson’s header put them in front.Captain Declan Rice doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with a deflected strike before Jarrod Bowen added a third after the restart to send the travelling Hammers into dreamland.The result is one of the best in West Ham’s history - and David Moyes’ side will face Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the final after the German side shocked Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Follow reaction to West Ham’s famous win, below:

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO