Saint Cloud, MN

North St. Cloud Apartment Evacuated After 2nd Floor Fire

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A number of people had to be evacuated after an apartment caught fire in north St. Cloud Tuesday night....

