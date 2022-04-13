ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Weekly horoscopes for April 13-19, 2022

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’re craving rest and retreat. In order to get it, you need to tie off loose ends and complete outstanding tasks. As your ruling planet, Mars, prepares to dip into your most private and secretive sector for the first time in two years, you might like to take every opportunity to recharge your batteries. This may seem like a dull change of pace for you. The landscape will change soon enough and you’ll be glad you took the time out you need now.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

While plenty of opportunities are presenting themselves to you, you might be questioning just how much you can commit to and what is reasonable, considering your current circumstances. Move towards what feels right and don’t seek approval for your choices. Are you leaving a great chance on the table because you’re overthinking things? Just say yes and strike while the iron is hot!

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

Isn’t it wonderful to go to work knowing just how supported you’re are at home? Maybe it’s the reason you work as hard as you do – to pay the bills and keep the fires burning for those you love. Maybe you actually don’t have loved ones you’re responsible for. Soon though, that could change! If domestic life isn’t part of the plan, a whole lot more fun and romance is!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your sectors of fun and joy are in focus. Whether you’re in the mood to socialize, hang out with friends and have fun or you’d prefer to chill out with a hobby or outlet that interests you, the sky invites you to enjoy yourself. In addition, the cosmic focus in on you as well. Honor your own desires and if you recognize there are certain people you’re not sure you want in your sphere anymore, consider distancing yourself a bit from them.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

As you connect with yourself, your goals and your intentions, as well as someone special, you might ask – “what do I really want?” With your ruling planet in powerful and assertive Aries, why are you holding back? Don’t wait for the details to be perfect or for the time to be just right. If there is something you want or want to say, you have to take charge of the situation.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

How has your financial situation been these past six weeks or so? Have you been showing up with more confidence around your money goals? Perhaps you’ve been chasing those cashed-up clients or going for promotions. The tides change for you this week and a lot of it is about your daily habits and rituals. While you’re chasing the cash, it may still be appropriate to do something that makes you feel good too!

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

As your attention turns toward your family life today, you might enjoy spending some time at home. Life right now is super busy career wise and making large-scale life plans. If you can, take it easy at home. Give yourself some time to get grounded and figure things out. As you slow down and look at things from a more logical perspective, you’ll be able to make choices that are congruent with both your heart and mind.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

A Full Moon in your sign may highlight the joy and hope of all kinds of partnerships. Whether you’re single or partnered, this week is about shifting the scales back to equilibrium. If it feels like you’re the one doing all the heavy lifting in a situation, you can change that. Not by being accommodating, but recognizing you have needs too! Don’t be afraid to be vocal about them!

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

By now, you should be feeling fired up and inspired by what you can accomplish over the next two years. Maybe it’s a personal goal like adopting healthier habits or getting fit, maybe it isn’t. Whatever it is, reflect on the past two years and plan for the next. Your focus starts to shift towards money this week. You might need to tighten the belt or get more confident about what you know you’re worth.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

Opportunities, possibilities as well as shifting perspectives are all opening up for you now. It’s a lot to take in, that’s for sure! Let things flow naturally and avoid pushing things. That said though, don’t let feelings of doubt creep in, especially if you’re feeling good about what is going on. You don’t need to know what’s happening now, because feeling your way through and using your intuition will be powerful.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

When it comes to the good things in life, you should have them all presented to you on a silver platter right now. Joy, fun, romance, sex, children, creative pursuits – it’s busy! If that doesn’t sound like your life, then that might change as Mars, your ruler, slips into Pisces this week. Take action on the things you want. Expressing your feelings rather than holding them in might help too!

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

You could be in the mood for discussing your feelings and having conversations that draw you closer together. As the Full Moon begins to build, restoring balance between you will help. Don’t turn a blind eye to the little things that might turn into big things. With such amazing astrology for you right now, put yourself in a position to take full advantage.

The post Weekly horoscopes for April 13-19, 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
