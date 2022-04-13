ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico win CAS appeal over UEFA order for partial stadium closure

 2 days ago
April 13 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday it has suspended UEFA's ruling for the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

UEFA had ordered Atletico on Monday to ensure at least 5,000 seats in the home section of the Wanda Metropolitano would not be filled after the Spanish side were charged due to their fans' discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects.

Atletico appealed to CAS and the court suspended the order "considering the serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage," it said in a statement.

All fans with tickets for the second leg, which will be played later on Wednesday, will be allowed to attend, Atletico said.

UEFA had also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" and the governing body's logo on it.

Pep Guardiola's City won the first leg 1-0 thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne goal. The winner of the tie will progress to the semi-finals and meet Real Madrid, who beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER
BBC

Undocumented lotto winner struggles to claim prize

An Algerian man who won €250,000 (£206,000; $270,000) on a €5 scratchcard in Belgium is struggling to claim his winnings because of his undocumented status. The prize is too large to be paid in cash and the man does not have the papers he needs to open a bank account.
LOTTERY
