ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of unrestricted year-round E15 sales for 2022

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywNiV_0f7vWFuy00

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, Governor Reynolds issued a statement in response to announcement of year-round sale of E15.

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step.

“This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E15 for the entire summer driving season.

I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 68

Corey J
2d ago

I hate E15 the stuff is a headache to load at fuel terminals since it's a bit hard to get. as far as it being clean that's a laugh the higher the ethanol content the more ozone pollution it causes especially in the summer months. and to produce it takes alot of water which seeing as the west and parts of the Midwest are going into a drought might be a problem.

Reply
6
Rory Knapp
2d ago

time to hunker down and turn this state blue get rid of covid Kim she got a lot of blood on her hands

Reply(13)
38
Paige McNeil
1d ago

so disrespectful and rude of do nothing Kim not to greet the president when he showed up in iowa

Reply
13
Related
Kearney Hub

Top Republican candidates for Nebraska governor agree: Biden is president

The top four Republican contenders for governor in Nebraska agree that Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. That includes Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the main source of baseless assertions that the election was stolen. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
Davenport Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced $506,084 in annual awards that will prepare K-12 teachers in 136 school districts and nonpublic schools to teach computer science

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa. In 2020, Gov. Reynolds proposed and the Legislature passed House File 2629 requiring K-12 schools to offer...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
KOEL 950 AM

What A New Iowa Bottle Bill Would Mean For Your Empties

For years, one of the hottest debates during each Iowa Legislative session is what a new Iowa Bottle Bill would look like. And each year, the topic goes by the wayside as Iowans see fewer places to return their empties. But there are signs that 2022 could be different. While there are still two versions of a bottle bill in the Iowa Legislature, according to CBS2, some officials say that they're hopeful a compromise and a new bill could happen by the end of the session.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#E15#The Biden Administration#Iowans#Americans
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
WIBC.com

Secret Service Conveniently Loses Hunter Biden’s Travel Records

In yet another historically memorable display of government incompetence, the bumbling buffoons of the Secret Service have lost Hunter Biden’s travel records. The missing records for Hunter Biden, ardent crack enthusiast, snorter of parmesan cheese, and “the smartest man [Joe Biden] knows,” pertain to the years 2010, 2011, and 2013. In a completely unsuspicious coincidence, those years happen to coincide with when Brandon was Vice President.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats move to upend their presidential nominating calendar

The Democratic National Committee is taking a major step to shake up its longstanding presidential primary and caucus calendar that has been led by Iowa and New Hampshire for decades. The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Wednesday voted to require those two states, as well as Nevada and South...
IOWA STATE
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy