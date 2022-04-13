Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of unrestricted year-round E15 sales for 2022

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, Governor Reynolds issued a statement in response to announcement of year-round sale of E15.

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step.

“This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E15 for the entire summer driving season.

I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.