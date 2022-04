This vast underrepresentation in the market also affects the Black women in tech who are facing challenges being the only one in their company. Wells Fargo’s CEO Charles W. Scharf came under fire in 2020 when he blamed the bank’s issue for reaching diversity goals on a “limited pool of Black talent.” Unfortunately, financial services isn’t the only industry with an inclusion problem. Tech has notoriously been a white male dominated field, with minimals in-roads for change. As Wired stated, despite promises to do better in 2014, the numbers haven’t improved much over the last eight years.

SOCIETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO