A man wanted in connection to a series of vandalisms and disturbances was arrested yesterday morning after eluding Deputies. Thirty-three-year-old Roman J. Riojas was being sought by Deputies since April 8th after receiving reports of threatening phone calls to a residence in the 500 S. block of 52nd E. Mr. Rojas was reported as making verbal threats of physical harm over the phone to the resident and shortly after showing up at the residence, throwing rocks toward the property and causing a disturbance. That evening, just after midnight, Mr. Riojas was observed by the homeowner outside of the residence breaking bottles and smashing the windows of a vehicle causing over $2000 in damage. Riojas fled the area before Deputies could intercept him.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO