“Bling Empire” Season 2 has a premiere date: The Netflix reality TV show will return on May 13. Season 2 of the series will span eight 40-minute episodes. Here’s the synopsis for Season 2: “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other … and of course, impeccable style.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO