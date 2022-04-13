LG’s Transparent OLED And Augmented Reality Combine To Elevate The Retail Experience
Twice
2 days ago
Shopping during the pandemic shifted consumer behaviors to an online storefront. Building upon what consumers liked about the online experience, creative teams and retail brands are enticing shoppers back to physical stores. Technologies delivering immersive in-person experiences that combine the info-gathering power of the internet with the excitement of being able...
The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
AR software solutions and integrated apps are playing significant roles in improving logistics operation and the overall flow of the supply chain. Companies in many areas are now finding more ways to use Augmented Reality (AR) for their business. AR, the expansion of physical reality which has been growing tremendously for the past few years is now supporting diverse areas of the logistics industry. The digital transformation of this customer-centric business can be supported to a great extent with support from professional AR development services.
March Madness TV deals are officially live, and we've just spotted one of our favorite premium displays down to a new record-low price. Amazon now has the stunning LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,749.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $753 discount and $50 less than last week's price.
LG Electronics has finally provided pricing and availability details for its newest OLED TVs. The 4K TV roster includes a range of sizes, from the premium LG G2 Gallery Edition TVs and C2 series to the more affordable LG B2 and LG A2 families. There’s also a pair of 8K TVs.
Bluetooth helmet communication systems have become ubiquitous in the past few years. From accessory add-ons like the Cardo PackTalk series to the fully-integrated Sena Outrush R modular lid, brands are always finding ways to improve the features, connectivity, and options. However, the Bluetooth communicator market doesn’t have an industry-wide standard to help drive the technology forward.
Mode MetaStudios, a Florida company designing virtual reality and augmented reality solutions for the B2B eCommerce space, has launched a platform where manufacturers can sell goods and NFTs in the metaverse. The company announced the platform in a news release Wednesday (March 23), saying it combines browser and VR/AR technologies.
Google's latest acquisition suggests we may see Google Glass return with much more impressive display technology. The search giant has reached a deal to acquire a five-year-old startup called Raxium, The Information reports. Raxium is focused on Micro LED technology with a view to offering better augmented reality and mixed reality displays. The company's website includes details of highly-efficient Micro LEDs measuring roughly 3.5 microns per pixel and offering millions of nits of brightness.
An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
In this article, we discuss five UX/UI principles for designing augmented reality applications. I hope following this guidelines help you with your AR Projects. XR Designer | Technologist | Futurist | HCI Researcher | The Conceptual Planner. NEWABOUT PAGE. 1. Do Not Underestimate the Customer's Device Limitations. It is essential...
Tech giant, Xiaomi recently dropped its latest flagship smartphone range, the 12 Series. To commemorate the new release, the brand has tapped a range of global creatives to explore the impact of technology on their creativity. In this episode, Xiaomi spoke to the Los Angeles-based artist Sunni Colón ahead of...
Artificial empathy allows brands to target individual consumer needs. AI can be used to analyze customer behaviour at scale for personalized insights. But artificial empathy still needs human input and interpretation to work most effectively. In a proliferated, multi-channel world, every brand needs to win the heart and mind of...
If you have an idea for a product or service in a crowded market, that doesn't mean you can't pursue it. Saturated markets are often considered one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs looking to implement their business ideas. Although competing with established businesses is often seen as a bane, it can actually be a boon.
Remote collaboration on video has been virtually necessary for some producers since the pandemic began, and Adobe thinks it can help. The company has added Frame.io collaboration tools for Creative Cloud subscribers to help Premiere Pro and After Effects users share work and obtain feedback. You can upload up to 100GB to a dedicated space where colleagues can download in-progress edits, provide time-stamped commentary (including drawings) and approve changes.
Anaysts predict that 5G subscriptions will take over 4G in the U.S. by 2024. In 2023, 5G is set to consumer more data than 4G. Analysts say 5G adoption is slow due to the lack of a 5G "killer app." GlobalData, a leading analytics company, predicts that 5G subscriptions in...
Throughout the pandemic, technology decision-makers have quickly adopted new solutions to streamline remote and hybrid business processes. But this onboarding process shined a light on a long-standing problem: the inherent biases introduced to tech products by humans. Although many tech solutions are powered by AI, the tech industry has historically...
Click here to read the full article. In a surprise move, Farfetch has made a new investment in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG).
The UK-based online shopping platform has inked a new minority common equity investment of up to $200 million in NMG on Tuesday, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street.
According to Farfetch, the investment in NMG will be used to further accelerate growth and innovation in the Texas-based retailer’s technology and digital capabilities. The company’s initial focus will be on re-platforming the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile app in order to “expand its global capabilities...
Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website. It follows language constructs and object-oriented approaches that aid programmers in creating logical code for projects of all shapes and sizes. Python is used for Server-side web and software development, as well as system scripting and mathematical equations. It’s possible to utilize Python with software to create workflows and the technology can also connect to databases. With Python, the code enables information between objects to flow freely.
A few years ago, when virtual reality and augmented reality started becoming a, well, reality for a lot of gadget users, we thought that the life we saw in sci-fi movies and TV series will finally be upon us. Well years later and while there have been some advances made, it’s still something that’s not as pervasive in our everyday lives. VR devices haven’t caught on like fire as expected and it’s still a luxury for a lot of people. Still, we’re seeing some interesting developments, at least when it comes to product concepts.
