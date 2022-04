Editor's note: This article has been corrected to indicate Christensen lost in Oneida County during the 2020 Republican primary election. The battle to be District 35’s Republican nominee in the state House of Representatives showcases a divide the party is facing nationally and in Idaho. One candidate represents traditional Republican politics and the other represents a new-wave and far-right approach to policy that the party has experienced in recent years.

AMMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO