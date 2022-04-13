Vote for the Aquatic Center's New Name

Many golfers and diners know Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln’s far south club, as that large lodge of logs and stone that transports you from the plains to a mountain retreat. It’s still that, but the newly private club is in the middle of a large expansion and renovation. It closed for the month of February to make progress on a facelift inside the lodge that includes new booths in the main dining room, a new private four seasons dining room, all new furnishings and carpet, a gastro pub, fitness center and rebuilding of the outdoor deck.

