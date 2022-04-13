4 Foods You Should Start Eating Immediately Over 40 To Brighten Dull Skin

Shutterstock

As the weather gets warmer, many of us naturally want to show off more glowing, radiant skin. If your complexion has felt and looked dull or sunken, this could be signaling that you need to hydrate more, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, and of course, consume a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet. We checked in with skincare experts for 4 food suggestions that are often linked to brighter, more luminous skin over 40. Read on for tips from Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology.

1. Broccoli

The best of both worlds, broccoli is very versatile and simultaneously, contains many benefits for your skin. Whether you eat it alone or in a healthy dish, its vitamins and minerals are often cited as essential for illuminated skin. "Broccoli is a veggie high in vitamin A and C, zinc, and other minerals that promote skin health," Sobchak says. "It's packed with lutein carotenoids that prevent skin damage by oxidative stress and common causatives of aging signs such as dryness, dullness, wrinkles, and lines," she continues. Broccoli also contains sulforaphane which Sobchak notes can combat free radicals and protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

2. Fatty Fish

Consuming healthy fatty fish like herring and salmon provides the body with one-3 fats, Sobchak explains. "These fats are essential for maintaining glowing skin. They enhance skin elasticity and moisturization and prevent dullness," she says. Healthy fats from fatty fish lower skin sensitivity to the sun and inflammation, slowing premature aging, as well. The fish, she adds, are loaded with proteins, vitamin E, and zinc needed for efficient cell regeneration and elastic, strong, and brighter skin.

3. Tomatoes

If you're a fan of using vitamin C-based skincare products like serums and moisturizers, you've seen the impact the nutrient has on your skin firsthand. Eating enough vitamin C is just as crucial for glowing skin, and Sobchak says that tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and carotenoids such as lycopene, beta carotene, and lutein. "These properties can reduce skin damage by harmful UV rays, speed up cell replacement, and reverse aging symptoms like wrinkles or lines," she says, eventually making the skin healthier and brighter.

4. Eggs

As a terrific source of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, Kung says that eggs greatly benefit the glowy skin you're aiming for. With "iron and many other vitamins and minerals like zinc, biotin, choline, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, phosphorus, selenium, vitamins A, B12, and D," this food has a wide array of anti-aging benefits. "Besides bone health, vitamin D has been shown to protect the skin from UV damage and reduces inflammation," Kung says. "Eggs also contain oleic acid and palmitic acid, which are important for maintaining our skin's lipid layer." Eggs contain B vitamins, which she says are important antioxidants that help skin retain moisture, and repair DNA damage. Zinc, she concludes (also found in eggs) is another "key mineral in healthy collagen production."