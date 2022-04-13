KISS 108 PRESENTS KISS CONCERT 2022 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield Jun 26, 2022 – presale code

MANSFIELD, PA (WENY) -- Mansfield University will play host to a singer/songwriter who won a season of the reality competition show 'The Voice.'. Danielle Bradbery will perform a free community concert at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus on Thursday, March 24th. Tickets are available for pickup at the Mansfield Foundation office and the Mansfield branch of Northwest Savings Bank. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 570-463-4040.
Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC. “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of...
Former Virginia Tech football player Dan Griffith auditioned for the hit competition show on Sunday, March 20, and blew the judges away with a rendition of Garth Brooks’ 1989 classic “The Dance.”. With a guitar wrapped around his neck, Griffith shared with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Bryan...
You gotta love Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show.” The tour allows fans to not only enjoy the jaw dropping live shows Chris Stapleton puts on year in and year out, but he also brings along some of the best talent the music industry has to offer, whether they’re up-and-coming artists, or been in the industry for years and years. Earlier this year, Stapleton announced Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Mavis Staples, Mike Campbell […]
The post Chris Stapleton Adds Five New Dates To His 2022 ‘All American Road Show Tour’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jason Aldean and rocker Bryan Adams reunited on the stage of the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night (Apr. 11), delivering a performance of Adams' hit power ballad, "Heaven." The pair performed from an outdoor stage on Music City's iconic Lower Broadway. The rain that began earlier in the...
From the same old trailer park to sold-out arenas, Kacey Musgraves’ transformation from country music upstart to crossover queen was made complete with Star-Crossed: Unveiled. The 14-date U.S. arena trek earned $17.8 million and sold 167,000 tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. The tour was in support...
Weekdays at 5:00 PM Melz will pick 5 songs to play based on something special: a theme, an artist's birthday, or just 5 songs at random!. This is your chance to take over the show and have your voice heard! Just drop us a "theme" or "artist" you want to hear featured on 5 Kisses At 5 or just send us your request for the day's theme and Melz will shout you out!
Country music fans, you’ll want to see this Chris Stapleton tour, as if you need another reason to see the superstar on stage. The social media team for Chris Stapleton announced additional dates Monday for his All-American Road Show concert tour. Check out these all-stars who will be Stapleton’s...
Chris Stapleton has added more dates to his tour, which includes two New Hampshire shows. It will be back to back summers in New Hampshire for Chris Stapleton. The "Joy of My Life" singer has added more dates to his 2022 All-American Road Show. Among the new dates is two nights at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The shows are set for Augusts 4 and 5. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 15.
Comments / 0