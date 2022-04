The Savannah Road sidewalk project is on a temporary halt awaiting the opening of asphalt plants when the temperature starts to warm up. Final paving of Savannah Road in the area of the project from Quaker Road to Drake Knoll will take place in mid-May, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, director of Delaware Department of Transportation community relations. An unfinished sidewalk section between North Atlantic Drive and the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail will be funded and completed by developers of projects using that area of Savannah Road as an entrance. McLeod said there is no timeline for the start of that work.

LEWES, DE ・ 20 DAYS AGO