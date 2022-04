From rampant homelessness in San Francisco to skyrocketing prices in Salt Lake City and bidding wars in Spokane, Wash., the United States is in the throes of a housing crisis. Economists tend to say the root cause is development restrictions that limit new construction, especially of smaller, more affordable housing. As two partners in a wealth management firm put it on CNBC.com late last month, “There has simply been a large mismatch between the supply of and demand for housing, and the mismatch is especially pronounced for lower-priced, entry-level homes.”

