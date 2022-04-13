ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence prevention rally Wednesday at Michigan Capitol

By Christine Winter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING (WJRT) - A rally this week in Lansing will push for gun violence prevention legislation. The group End Gun Violence Michigan said supporters would begin to gather at 9 a.m....

Trooper28
2d ago

You can pass any law you want. It will do nothing if you keep letting violent people walk our streets uninhibited. If you want to make a difference vote for law and order prosecutors and judges.

Alpha Delta White
2d ago

We need more good guys with guns, less people who are banned from being around guns, with guns. Those banned gun owners perpetrate 99%+ of gun crimes. Imagine the crime rate if law abiding citizens were Forced to carry gun. ...do you think incidents like the NY subway shooter from yesterday would increase, or decreased, if there was good guys with guns everywhere?

Karma sees You
2d ago

How about automatic 10yrs in prison if caught with an ILLEGAL gun. Leave Law bidding gun owners alone.

