Miami, FL

Little Haiti Mom Odette Lysse Joassaint Accused Of Killing Her Children: ‘They’re Inside, I Don’t Want Them’

By Brooke Shafer
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Little Haiti mother accused of murdering her daughter and son is behind bars.

Police found Odette Joassaint’s children tied up inside her apartment.

The children were bound by their ankles, wrists, and neck. The medical examiner’s office is working to figure out the cause of death but police say it was likely strangulation.

“One is Jeffrey, and one’s Laura,” said heartbroken father Frantzy Belval, as he showed us pictures of his two children: Laura, 5, and Jeffrey, 3.

The person accused of committing the heinous act? Their own mother.

“You’re a mother, what do you feel? There’s a devil inside of your head,” questions Darlene Petion, a family friend.

Joassaint, 41, is now behind bars, charged with killing her kids.

The father of two children, found dead in their Little Haiti home, holds up pictures of his children. (CBS4)

Police say she called them last night and appeared to be having a mental episode.

“We received several calls to 911. They were calling but she wasn’t saying much,” said Miami Dade Police Officer, Michael Vega.

When Miami police went inside the apartment, they found the children tied up and unresponsive.

“The one thing she did say to officers: They’re inside. Go get them. I don’t want them,” said Vega.

Police are still investigating what led to the murders but said, it’s not the first time they’ve been to this house.

“We’ve responded there numerous times,” says Vega.

Family friends told CBS4 Joassiant and Belval were together a couple years ago, but the kids were living there with their mother.

“Sometimes she was a good mom, sometimes I don’t know,” says Petion.

Police say they’ve responded previously for trespassing, several disturbances and domestic violence, but this is the first time there’s been an incident involving children.

CBS4 has also reached out to DCF and we are waiting to see if they have had any involvement with this family.

Basscatcher
2d ago

She’s obviously sick. Look at the smirk on her face. They need to treat her the same way she did her kids.

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Female Who Seemed To Be In A Crisis’: 911 Call Led Police To Two Children Dead In Little Haiti Apartment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children were found dead in a Little Haiti apartment late Tuesday night. According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.” “The female seemed irate, she seemed like her mind wasn’t correct. Our officers, doing their job, looked inside and observed two children, two small kids, inside the apartment, one male and one female. They appeared to be unresponsive,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega. The children were pronounced dead. CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 5 years old. It is still unclear how the woman, who has not been identified, is related to the children. Police have not released any information on her except to say she was supposed to care for the kids. Police said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

New surveillance video emerges of Miami mother accused of killing her children

MIAMI — New details are emerging into the relationship between the Miami mother accused of killing her two children as well as the father of the children. According to court documents obtained by WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami, Frantz Belval, the father, was arrested in 2019 for aggravated battery against a pregnant woman. He was then issued a stay-away order for Odette Joassaint, who now faces two counts of first-degree murder. She was also charged with battery the year before and was issued a stay-away order from Belval.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Baby Cino, 20-Year-Old Miami Rapper, Fatally Shot Moments After Release From Jail

A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Hialeah Massage Parlor, Beating, Raping Employee

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police have arrested a man accused of beating and raping a massage parlor employee. Police said they were dispatched to the 6500 block of West 4 Avenue on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. in reference to an armed burglary. Upon arrival, officers heard a female screaming in distress when they opened the doors of the business. Officers followed the screams to the back of the establishment where officers found a man and a woman in bed. Detectives said George Luis Rivero, 26, had forcefully entered the secured rear area of the business where he beat and then sexually assaulted...
HIALEAH, FL
