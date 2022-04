After four years working for the San Diego County Agriculture, Weights & Measures Department, Podder the detector dog was honored Wednesday as he heads into retirement. County staff organized a small ceremony at the Waterfront Park to acknowledge his work. His former coworker, Yeti, the county's other detector dog, and Venus, a retired detector dog, and other officials were there to give him a pat on the back, a scratch on the head and lots of treats and toys.

