It’s time for US to lead and put Putin in his place. During my days at Lewistown High School, I rode the school bus every day. Anyone who rode a school bus in those days knows and understands the turf division: good kids to the front, trouble-makers to the back. The back of our bus harbored several loud kids who bullied the entire bus daily with all manner of vulgar verbal abuse. Sometimes physical altercations broke out. Some days were worse than others. The good kids took it silently, day in and day out.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO