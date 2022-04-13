ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Identifies Person Of Interest In Subway Shooting, Uncover Video Rants

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Police Department has identified a person of interest related to the mass shooting inside of a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday (April 12). Authorities are now searching for Frank R. James , a 63-year-old man police say is linked in the shooting spree that left at least 10 people with gunshot wounds.

James was named a person of interest late Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were on the scene of the N Train near Sunset Park where the shooting took place. Keys and a credit card were reportedly found near the station and linked to a U-Haul that police said James rented. The vehicle was located abandoned five miles away from the station.

Law enforcement uncovered several video rants on James' social media accounts filled with hate against NYC Mayor Eric Adams , climate change, the homelessness population in the city, and more. Police said they found videos targeting Jewish people, Puerto Rican people and white people.

"This nation was born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death," James says in one clip on YouTube under the name "prophetoftruth88." "There's nothing going to stop that."

Several of the clips mention the NYC subway, including one posted on February 20 where he calls out Adams and NY Gov. Kathy Hochul 's plan to address the number of homeless people in the stations, saying it's "doomed for failure."

In one video, James can be heard saying that he wants to "kill everything."

Authorities uncovered several addresses for James –– including some in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Police are asking anyone with information about James' whereabouts to reach out. They are offering a $50,000 reward for information, multiple outlets reported.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

