Columbus, OH

Mark Fletcher commitment gives Ohio State flexibility, options at running back

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Tony Alford isn't done yet recruiting 2023 running backs even after the commitment of Mark Fletcher. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

With Mark Fletcher now committed, Ohio State still has a need and options to complete its 2023 running back recruiting class.

